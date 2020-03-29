GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.42. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.