GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 3,643 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

