GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,633,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,522,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

