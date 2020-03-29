GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

