GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $58.77. 4,399,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,778. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.