GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 6,661,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

