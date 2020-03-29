GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. 11,420,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,011,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.