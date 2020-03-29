GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $10.95 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,232,000 after purchasing an additional 750,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,474 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

