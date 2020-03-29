GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 515,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,380 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 3,493,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,197. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

