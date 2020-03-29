GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $20.57 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.14.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

