GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $29.59 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

DIS traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,568,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,973,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

