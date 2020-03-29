GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Perrigo worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.10. 1,570,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.41. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

