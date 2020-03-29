GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

D traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 4,217,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

