GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.2% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $26,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 733,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 53,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.25. 4,639,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,569. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

