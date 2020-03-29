GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,468,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

