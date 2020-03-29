GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 13,691 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 46,366,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.