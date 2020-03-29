GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 14,595 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 3,046,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,901. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.