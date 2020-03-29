GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,835 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $449.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,797. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,915 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

