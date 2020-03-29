GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 9,296 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

NYSE PNW traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

