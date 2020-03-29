GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.25. 6,539,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

