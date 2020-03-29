GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 1,476,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.09. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

