GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 16,072,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,003. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

