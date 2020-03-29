GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 928,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,488. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

