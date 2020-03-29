GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 113,325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,325 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 369,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,086,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,759,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

