GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,158 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,852,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,148. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.