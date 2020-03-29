GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

VFC stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,586. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

