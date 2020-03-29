H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,411,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 33,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 4,778,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in H & R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

