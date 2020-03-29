Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,620 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,028,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $171,998,000 after buying an additional 223,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,399,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,346,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

