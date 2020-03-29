Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,480. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 161,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,288,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

