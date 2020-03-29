Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to post sales of $21.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.80 million to $22.99 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $17.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $91.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $99.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $101.55 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $111.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.56%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

