Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $395.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.22 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

