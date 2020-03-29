Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 6,145 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 46,366,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

