Hayden Royal LLC Acquires Shares of 132,088 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,683,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 9,619,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

