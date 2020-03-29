Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,900.10. 5,387,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,962.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

