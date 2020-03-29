Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 18,774 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 51,550,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,741,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

