Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,879,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,550,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. The firm has a market cap of $465.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

