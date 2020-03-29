Hayden Royal LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TH Capital increased their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,339,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $496.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

