Hayden Royal LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.