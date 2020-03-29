HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Holdings Raised by Concourse Capital Management LLC

Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. HB Fuller makes up approximately 4.8% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concourse Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HB Fuller worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HB Fuller by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 944,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

