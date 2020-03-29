HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.47 billion and the lowest is $12.91 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $53.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $54.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.81 billion to $57.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

