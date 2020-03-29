HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,477,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 27th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $87.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

