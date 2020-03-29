Head to Head Comparison: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) and Its Peers

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Milestone Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -$55.23 million -0.57 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.13 billion $273.29 million -0.62

Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.43% -44.65% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,349.58% -254.34% -32.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6396 17285 33560 1344 2.51

Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 981.65%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.69%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

