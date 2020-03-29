Head-To-Head Review: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and U.S. Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 1.20 $17.29 million N/A N/A U.S. Energy $5.54 million 0.73 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 77.04% 15.70% 15.70% U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33%

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats U.S. Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

