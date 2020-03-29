Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.58% of Healthcare Services Group worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 1,029,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,746. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

