Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.01 Million

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will post $163.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the highest is $167.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $166.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $795.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.11 million to $822.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $775.01 million, with estimates ranging from $701.64 million to $828.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,543 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.93.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

