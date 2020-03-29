Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.