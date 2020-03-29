Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,802 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $102,340.00. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,757.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.