Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.11 Million

Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post $194.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.56 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $172.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $772.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.10 million to $785.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $794.15 million, with estimates ranging from $777.26 million to $813.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

