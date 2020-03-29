Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $704.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.30 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $714.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Barclays upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $99.53 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

