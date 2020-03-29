Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce sales of $389.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.70 million and the lowest is $378.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $361.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

